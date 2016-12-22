U.N. Security Council to vote Thursday on Israeli settlements

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Thursday afternoon on a draft resolution that would demand that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

Egypt circulated the draft on Wednesday evening and the 15-member council is due to vote at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Thursday, diplomats said. It was unclear how the United States, which has traditionally protected Israel from U.N. action, would vote. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)