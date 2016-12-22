U.N. Security Council to vote Thursday on Israeli settlements

by Reuters
Thursday, 22 December 2016 00:39 GMT

About our Humanitarian coverage

From major disaster, conflicts and under-reported stories, we shine a light on the world’s humanitarian hotspots

Most Popular

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Thursday afternoon on a draft resolution that would demand that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

Egypt circulated the draft on Wednesday evening and the 15-member council is due to vote at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Thursday, diplomats said. It was unclear how the United States, which has traditionally protected Israel from U.N. action, would vote. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Themes

EXPLORE MORE Humanitarian NEWS

Latest News
Comments Close
U.N. Security Council to vote Thursday on Israeli settlements

We welcome comments that advance the story through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can flag it to our editors by using the report abuse links. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of the Thomson Reuters Foundation. For more information see our Acceptable Use Policy.

comments powered by Disqus