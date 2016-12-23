Four U.N. council members issue Egypt ultimatum on settlements

by Reuters
Friday, 23 December 2016 00:52 GMT

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal told Egypt on Thursday that if it did not clarify by midnight whether it planned to call a vote on a draft U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, then they reserved the right to move ahead with the text, diplomats said.

"In the event that Egypt decides that it cannot proceed to call for vote on 23 December or does not provide a response by the deadline, those delegations reserve the right to table the draft ... and proceed to put it to vote ASAP," the four council members said in a note to Egypt, seen by Reuters.

The Palestinians were also a party to the note, which said "there was a strong sense of disappointment" that the 15-member Security Council had not voted on the text as planned on Thursday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)

