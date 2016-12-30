Turkish military says Russian aircraft carried out air strikes in Syria's al-Bab area

by Reuters
Friday, 30 December 2016 06:14 GMT

ANKARA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish armed forces said on Friday Russian aircraft had carried out three air strikes against Islamic State in the area of al-Bab and south of the town in northern Syria, killing 12 of the jihadists.

In a round-up of its military operations over the past 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the Turkish military also said one Turkish soldier was killed and five wounded in an Islamic State attack to the south of al Azrak.

Also, Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes in the areas of al-Bab and Daglabash, destroying 17 IS targets and killing 26 militants, the statement said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

