SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile late on Friday from its northern Jangang province that landed in the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Yonhap news reported citing its military.

The launch took place at 11:41 p.m. (1441 GMT), Yonhap news said citing the South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Hugh Lawson)