WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - An Iranian drone came within 100 feet (31 meters) of a U.S. Navy warplane as it prepared to land on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S Navy F/A-18E had to maneuver to avoid an Iranian QOM-1 drone, which ignored repeated radio calls.

The official described the interaction as "unsafe and unprofessional." (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish)