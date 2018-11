ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told an international conference in Rome on Thursday that "whoever is responsible for Khashoggi's death needs to be held accountable".

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey last month. (Reporting Davide Barbuscia Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.