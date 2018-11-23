Roadmap on Syria's Manbij needs to be completed by year-end -Turkey minister

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The agreed roadmap between the United States and Turkey on Syria's Manbij needs to be completed before the end of the year, Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also said in an interview with CNN Turk that the implementation of the roadmap east of the Euphrates river would see the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia removed from cities there.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)

