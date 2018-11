Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's incoming interior minister, Olga Sanchez Cordero, said Saturday that a plan for Mexico to be a safe third country for asylum claimants in the U.S. were "ruled out," following reports in the Washington Post of a deal with the Trump administration.

Sanchez told Reuters ongoing talks with the United States on the situation of migrant caravans were "very delicate." (Reporting by Delphine Schrank)

