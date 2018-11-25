Syrian foreign ministry calls on U.N. to act after Aleppo attack

BEIRUT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry urged the United Nations on Sunday to take action after a suspected gas attack by militants that injured more than 100 people in Aleppo city.

The government "calls on the Security Council to immediately and strongly condemn these terrorist crimes ...(and take) deterrent, punitive measures against the nations and regimes that support and fund terrorism," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.