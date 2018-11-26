Pompeo, Mattis to brief U.S. Senate on Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will brief the U.S. Senate on Wednesday on the latest developments related to Saudi Arabia, Senator John Cornyn, the number two Senate Republican, told reporters on Monday.

A Senate aide said the briefing will take place at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).

Many U.S. lawmakers, including some of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans, as well as Democrats, have expressed concern about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a consulate in Turkey last month, and the war in Yemen, which has created one of the world's most urgent humanitarian disasters. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

