DOHUK, Iraq, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Protesters stormed a Turkish military camp near Dohuk in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region on Saturday, burning vehicles and standing on tanks, local residents said.

The protesters were demonstrating against recent Turkish air strikes in the area, the residents said.

(Reporting by Kawa Dosky and Ali Sultan Editing by Edmund Blair)

