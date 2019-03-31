UN head says resolution of Syrian conflict must guarantee country's territorial integrity

TUNIS, March 31 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that any resolution to the Syrian conflict must guarantee the territorial integrity of Syria including the occupied Golan Heights.

Addressing an Arab League summit in Tunis, Guterres said two-state solution for Israel and Palestine was an "imperative".

He also welcomed efforts towards a peaceful and democratic transition in Algeria "that addresses the concerns of the Algerian people in a timely way". (Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

