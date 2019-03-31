Turkey's opposition says has won in Istanbul, lead too big to close

ANKARA, April 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's main opposition candidate for mayoral elections said he had won Istanbul in Sunday's vote and that his lead was too big for his rival from President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) to overtake.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu said data from his party showed that it was mathematically impossible for AKP candidate and former prime minister Binali Yildirim to close the gap. Earlier, Yildirim had declared victory in Istanbul. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)

