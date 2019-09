BEIRUT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri called the U.S. Secretary of State and France's top diplomat on Sunday as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire along the Lebanon border.

Hariri's office said he made the calls "asking the United States and France to intervene in the face of developments at the southern border." (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Susan Fenton)

