Head of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency has resigned - U.N. spokesman

by Reuters
Wednesday, 6 November 2019 17:54 GMT

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees has resigned, effective immediately, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) had announced earlier on Wednesday that Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl had been replaced until a review of "management-related matters" at the agency was completed.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that Krahenbuhl then informed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he was resigning, effective immediately. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

