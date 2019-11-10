OAS recommends fresh election in Bolivia- preliminary report

LA PAZ, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Organization of American States recommended on Sunday that Bolivia hold another election, saying in a preliminary report on last month's vote it was statistically unlikely that President Evo Morales had secured the 10 percentage point margin of victory needed to win outright.

The OAS issued its preliminary report after an audit of the Oct. 20 vote, saying it could not verify the result.

Morales was declared the winner, but there have been widespread protests against the result, with doubts arising over his having secured the outright win after vote counting was abruptly halted for a period during the counting process. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Frances Kerry)

