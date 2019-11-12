UK's Corbyn "very nervous" about election after cyber attack

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday a large-scale cyber attack on his party's digital platforms just weeks before a national election had made him nervous about the rest of the campaign.

"If this is a sign of things to come in this election, I feel very nervous about it all because a cyber attack against a political party in an election is suspicious and something one is very worried about," he said when asked by a reporter about the attack during a campaign event.

Corbyn said the party was looking into who might have been behind the attack. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

