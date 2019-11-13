Turkish, U.S. delegations held fruitful talks in Washington -Albayrak

ANKARA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A Turkish delegation accompanying President Tayyip Erdogan in Washington held fruitful talks with U.S. officials, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday, as the NATO allies seek to overcome mounting differences.

Erdogan is in Washington for talks with President Donald Trump aimed at defusing disputes ranging from Syria policy to Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

"We accompanied our president on his visit to Washington, which is very important for Turkey-USA ties. We participated in inter-delegation meetings that were fruitful for our cooperation," Albayrak said on Twitter. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Mark Heinrich)

