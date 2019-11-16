Trump grants pardons to Army officers in war crimes cases

(Corrects to Navy SEAL platoon commander from another Army officer)
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and restored the rank of a Navy SEAL platoon commander for actions in Iraq, a move critics have said would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.