Trump grants pardons to Army officers in war crimes cases

(Corrects to Navy SEAL platoon commander from another Army officer)

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and restored the rank of a Navy SEAL platoon commander for actions in Iraq, a move critics have said would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Sandra Maler)

