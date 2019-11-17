Kremlin says 'Normandy' summit to happen later this year

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the meeting of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine leaders aimed at a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine will take place at the end of this year, Interfax reported on Sunday.

The summit plans are not directly tied to the adoption of a special status for eastern Ukraine, Interfax cited Kremlin spokeman Dmitry Peskov as saying. (Andrey Kuzmin, editing by Louise Heavens)

