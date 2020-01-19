Italy ready to play leading role in monitoring Libya peace-PM Conte

by Reuters
Sunday, 19 January 2020 19:03 GMT

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italy is ready to take a leading role in monitoring a ceasefire agreement in Libya, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday following the conclusion of a peace conference in Berlin.

"We are absolutely available to be in the frontline as far as a commitment goes towards taking responsibility in this direction, for monitoring peace," he told reporters in comments carried on live television.

"Obviously we'll have to go through a United Nations Security Council and then we can define this commitment after that," he said. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

