China military's HK garrison has ability to safeguard China, HK's security -commander

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Chinese military officers and soldiers stationed in the garrison in Hong Kong have the determination and ability to safeguard China's national sovereignty and the long-term prosperity and security for the city, the garrison's commander said.

Chen Daoxiang, in an interview with Chinese state television, said the garrison firmly supports the Chinese parliament's new Hong Kong security legislation. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.