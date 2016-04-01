News Spotlight Showcase More Spotlights
Ebola outbreak in West Africa

Updated: Fri, 1 Apr 2016

As Ebola flares up, Guinea plans to vaccinate contacts of survivors

The decision reflects research that indicates Ebola can remain in the bodily fluids of survivors for months
