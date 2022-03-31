SEARCH

    Ukraine sunflower oil price surge casts shadow over Ramadan meals

    Thu, 31 Mar 2022 00:01 AM

    At the start of the Muslim holy month, families in food-poor Middle Eastern countries are being forced to rethink ‘iftar’ favourites like French fries and deep-fried pastries

    Facebook's 'double standard' on hate speech against Russians

    Thu, 17 Mar 2022 14:10 PM

    Meta's decision to allow hate speech against Russians is troubling and can impact other conflict areas, say experts

    International Women’s Day: 8 ways the Thomson Reuters Foundation supports women and girls around the world

    Wed, 9 Mar 2022 10:44 AM

    Today the world pauses to celebrate women’s achievements and contributions to society, but, with stark concern that gender inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic, it is also a rallying point for the unprecedented global movement advocating for women’s rights and opportunities to be equal to those of men. Gaining or losing ground at this critical juncture, where calls are being made for a Global Reset, is expected to define the global gender order for generations to come, with irrevocable effects on humanity, society and the planet.

    Foreign students fleeing Ukraine battle racism, extortion

    Fri, 4 Mar 2022 16:58 PM

    Students from Africa, Asia and the Middle East face racism in Ukraine as they desperately try to evacuate

    'Catastrophic' wildfire risk is growing. Here's how to cut it

    Tue, 1 Mar 2022 11:54 AM

    As climate change increases the risk of 'catastrophic' wildfires, countries need proactive policies to stem their ferocity, scientists say

    Arab film directors tackle gender taboos on big screen

    Fri, 11 Feb 2022 10:08 AM

    Award-winning short joins new cadre of Arab films busting taboos on LGBTQ+ issues

    Call for entries to the 2022 Kurt Schork Awards in International Journalism

    Thu, 3 Feb 2022 15:12 PM

    Named in honour of the late American war correspondent, the Awards recognise the courageous work of freelance journalists, local reporters and news fixers from around the world.

