Latest

Ukraine war threatens to make bread a luxury in the Middle East

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up global wheat prices, food-poor countries in the Middle East face higher prices for everyday staples…

Read more

Latest News

africa
Thursday, 03 Apr 2025

Delivering pro bono legal services in Ghana

The legal community in Ghana is frequently engaged in dialogue about improving access to justice as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution. There have…

Read More
asia-pacific
Tuesday, 13 Feb 2024

Australia’s LGBTQ+ hate inquiry prompts calls for police to act

As police consider inquiry’s recommendations, rights activists and survivors of homophobic crimes demand an apology, and changes

Read More
north-america
Friday, 09 Feb 2024

What are Alberta’s proposed gender rules?

Canada’s PM and LGBTQ+ groups have criticised plans by Alberta’s Conservative government to curb trans healthcare and rights

Read More
africa
Thursday, 08 Feb 2024

How sanctions on Uganda aim to undo anti-LGBTQ+ law

Sanctions aim to pressure the government to repeal the legislation, but campaigners say ordinary Ugandans should not be punished

Read More
africa
Friday, 02 Feb 2024

What you need to know about appeal against Uganda anti-LGBTQ+ law

Uganda’s Constitutional Court set to rule on Anti-Homosexuality Act, but appeals likely

Read More
europe
Friday, 02 Feb 2024

Lessons of tolerance: The Ukrainian film taking aim at homophobia

With LGBTQ+ rights at a turning point in war-torn Ukraine, Arkadii Nepytaliuk hopes his movie will help win hearts and minds

Read More
asia-pacific
Wednesday, 31 Jan 2024

Gay, teenaged and online: LGBTQ+ Indians fight for safe space

Suicide of gay Indian boy highlights risk of online abuse in India

Read More
middle-east
Tuesday, 30 Jan 2024

Doski Azad: Murder of trans woman still haunts LGBTQ+ Iraqi Kurds

LGBTQ+ Iraqi Kurds say they live in fear as hate crimes go unpunished, including the 2022 murder of trans woman Doski Azad

Read More
africa
Monday, 29 Jan 2024

How new anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Africa expand crackdown on rights

Activists warn new bills modelled on draconian Ugandan law will expand crackdown on rights in Kenya, Ghana and elsewhere

Read More
europe
Friday, 26 Jan 2024

Why is Germany so low on PrEP and will HIV infections now rise?

German doctors fear a possible spike in HIV infections due to a shortage of HIV prevention pills that could last for months

Read More
 

Climate

We focus on the human and development impacts of climate change.

Read more
As sea levels rise, can Chesapeake Bay’s Tangier Island survive?
Friday, 17 Feb 2023

As sea levels rise, can Chesapeake Bay’s Tangier Island survive?

Virginia's Tangier Island is seeing its land disappear in the face of…

Read More
Could an indigenous funding boost revive stuttering forest pact?
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2022

Could an indigenous funding boost revive stuttering forest pact?

A COP26 pledge to halt deforestation is making only slow progress -…

Read More
Cost of crypto: Report says U.S. bitcoin as dirty as 6 million cars
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2022

Cost of crypto: Report says U.S. bitcoin as dirty as 6 million cars

The environmental groups behind the report urged U.S. states to consider halting…

Read More

Technology

We explore how data and technology are impacting people’s rights and societies.

Read more
OPINION: Big Tech and the right to know
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2022

OPINION: Big Tech and the right to know

Transparency of Big Tech firms is important so users can operate in…

Read More
Latin American domestic workers build apps to fight for their rights
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2022

Latin American domestic workers build apps to fight for their rights

Worker-led collectives in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia are building mobile apps to…

Read More
OPINION: Brazil election: Platforms are not curbing disinformation
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2022

OPINION: Brazil election: Platforms are not curbing disinformation

There is a significant amount of false and misleading information in circulation…

Read More

Economies

We report on how to ensure people globally have economic security and a decent standard of living.

Read more
Ukraine war threatens to make bread a luxury in the Middle East
Thursday, 19 Jan 2023

Ukraine war threatens to make bread a luxury in the Middle East

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up global wheat prices, food-poor countries…

Read More
Britain’s foreign aid: Where does the money go?
Monday, 14 Nov 2022

Britain’s foreign aid: Where does the money go?

Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak says foreign aid cuts will remain for the…

Read More
OPINION: Reform must be the legacy of the Qatar World Cup
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2022

OPINION: Reform must be the legacy of the Qatar World Cup

As one of the world’s greatest sporting spectacles approaches, the hospitality industry…

Read More

LGBT+

We delve deeper into the issues faced by LGBT+ communities around the world.

Read more
Australia’s LGBTQ+ hate inquiry prompts calls for police to act
Tuesday, 13 Feb 2024

Australia’s LGBTQ+ hate inquiry prompts calls for police to act

As police consider inquiry's recommendations, rights activists and survivors of homophobic crimes…

Read More
What are Alberta’s proposed gender rules?
Friday, 09 Feb 2024

What are Alberta’s proposed gender rules?

Canada's PM and LGBTQ+ groups have criticised plans by Alberta's Conservative government…

Read More
How sanctions on Uganda aim to undo anti-LGBTQ+ law
Thursday, 08 Feb 2024

How sanctions on Uganda aim to undo anti-LGBTQ+ law

Sanctions aim to pressure the government to repeal the legislation, but campaigners…

Read More

Coronavirus

We show how coronavirus impacted the lives of vulnerable people globally.

Read more
Vietnam’s ‘first trans dad’ shows LGBT+ openness and challenges
Thursday, 04 Aug 2022

Vietnam’s ‘first trans dad’ shows LGBT+ openness and challenges

Vietnam is one of Asia's best places for LGBT+ people, but a…

Read More
How COVID-19 helped sex workers in Belgium make history
Tuesday, 31 May 2022

How COVID-19 helped sex workers in Belgium make history

Sex workers celebrate as Belgium is the first EU country to decriminalise…

Read More
Loneliness could worsen as COVID-19 disrupts Christmas, UK charities warn
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2022

Loneliness could worsen as COVID-19 disrupts Christmas, UK charities warn

Loneliness and mental health issues are likely to worsen now that millions…

Read More

Cities

We examine how cities are reshaping the way people live.

Read more
OPINION: Can our cities survive climate change?
Thursday, 01 Sep 2022

OPINION: Can our cities survive climate change?

After a summer of heatwaves, droughts and floods, here's how cities can…

Read More
U.S. cities push the homeless to live in tent camps
Tuesday, 02 Aug 2022

U.S. cities push the homeless to live in tent camps

Cities tackling a surge of street homelessness are offering official camps while…

Read More
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos
Sunday, 01 May 2022

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Business says a ban would cause job losses and drinking water shortages,…

Read More

Women

We focus on stories that help to empower women and bring lasting change to gender inequality.

Read more
Latin American domestic workers build apps to fight for their rights
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2022

Latin American domestic workers build apps to fight for their rights

Worker-led collectives in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia are building mobile apps to…

Read More
Abortion rights in Europe – rollbacks and progress
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2022

Abortion rights in Europe – rollbacks and progress

Moves to ban abortion in many U.S. states have reignited debate in…

Read More
Mahsa Amini death: facial recognition to hunt hijab rebels in Iran
Monday, 26 Sep 2022

Mahsa Amini death: facial recognition to hunt hijab rebels in Iran

Use of facial recognition technology to identify women breaking hijab law puts…

Read More

Land

We shine a light on how land and property rights can empower communities worldwide.

Read more
Ukraine war: Can Russia use crypto to avoid sanctions?
Friday, 04 Mar 2022

Ukraine war: Can Russia use crypto to avoid sanctions?

From bitcoin mining to cyber crime, Russia is eyeing cryptocurrencies to ease…

Read More
Russian invasion: Five ways tech is being used to help Ukraine
Tuesday, 01 Mar 2022

Russian invasion: Five ways tech is being used to help Ukraine

From Pussy Riot auctioning NFTs to Elon Musk moving SpaceX's Starlink satellites,…

Read More
‘Useless for us’: New Indonesian capital excludes indigenous, poor
Monday, 28 Feb 2022

‘Useless for us’: New Indonesian capital excludes indigenous, poor

New capital city will uproot thousands of indigenous people, and offers little…

Read More

Slavery

We shine a light on human trafficking, forced labour and modern-day slavery.

Read more
OPINION: If Britain is serious about ending trafficking, we must learn from Mo Farah
Thursday, 21 Jul 2022

OPINION: If Britain is serious about ending trafficking, we must learn from Mo Farah

The UK government’s response to Olympic champion’s case is welcome, but we…

Read More
OPINION: Social protection must be extended to millions of excluded informal workers
Thursday, 07 Jul 2022

OPINION: Social protection must be extended to millions of excluded informal workers

Informal workers tend to be those most in need of social protection,…

Read More
Thailand bars prisons from using inmates to make fishing nets
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2022

Thailand bars prisons from using inmates to make fishing nets

Thai officials ban new contracts using prison labour to make nets after…

Read More

Videos

We tried Singapore’s sewage beer. What can we learn from their water recycling story?
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2022

We tried Singapore’s sewage beer. What can we learn from their water recycling story?

Water-stressed Singapore recycles sewage and calls it NEWater. Now a local brewery…

Read More
Women are leading India’s EV revolution. What can the world learn from them?
Monday, 13 Jun 2022

Women are leading India’s EV revolution. What can the world learn from them?

While major players in the global auto industry are dominated by men,…

Read More
Earth Focus: Fighting for Air
Friday, 06 May 2022

Earth Focus: Fighting for Air

"Fighting For Air" looks at the David and Goliath struggle for clean…

Read More

Long reads

Daring to be drag queens in Paraguay
Monday, 19 Jun 2023

Daring to be drag queens in Paraguay

Paradise to conservative immigrants, Paraguay offers no sanctuary for its LGBTQ+ locals…

Read More
Fears of ‘subprime’ carbon assets stall crypto rainforest mission
Tuesday, 13 Sep 2022

Fears of ‘subprime’ carbon assets stall crypto rainforest mission

Cryptocurrency firms like Brazil's Moss are turning carbon credits into digital tokens,…

Read More
Árvores, tecnologia e pessoas ajudam parque Moçambicano a reverter perdas da natureza
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2022

Árvores, tecnologia e pessoas ajudam parque Moçambicano a reverter perdas da natureza

Durante mais de dois anos, o actual Administrador do Parque, Pedro Muagura,…

Read More