Latest
Ukraine war threatens to make bread a luxury in the Middle East
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up global wheat prices, food-poor countries in the Middle East face higher prices for everyday staples…Read more
Latest News
Delivering pro bono legal services in Ghana
The legal community in Ghana is frequently engaged in dialogue about improving access to justice as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution. There have…Read More
Australia’s LGBTQ+ hate inquiry prompts calls for police to act
As police consider inquiry’s recommendations, rights activists and survivors of homophobic crimes demand an apology, and changesRead More
What are Alberta’s proposed gender rules?
Canada’s PM and LGBTQ+ groups have criticised plans by Alberta’s Conservative government to curb trans healthcare and rightsRead More
How sanctions on Uganda aim to undo anti-LGBTQ+ law
Sanctions aim to pressure the government to repeal the legislation, but campaigners say ordinary Ugandans should not be punishedRead More
What you need to know about appeal against Uganda anti-LGBTQ+ law
Uganda’s Constitutional Court set to rule on Anti-Homosexuality Act, but appeals likelyRead More
Lessons of tolerance: The Ukrainian film taking aim at homophobia
With LGBTQ+ rights at a turning point in war-torn Ukraine, Arkadii Nepytaliuk hopes his movie will help win hearts and mindsRead More
Gay, teenaged and online: LGBTQ+ Indians fight for safe space
Suicide of gay Indian boy highlights risk of online abuse in IndiaRead More
Doski Azad: Murder of trans woman still haunts LGBTQ+ Iraqi Kurds
LGBTQ+ Iraqi Kurds say they live in fear as hate crimes go unpunished, including the 2022 murder of trans woman Doski AzadRead More
How new anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Africa expand crackdown on rights
Activists warn new bills modelled on draconian Ugandan law will expand crackdown on rights in Kenya, Ghana and elsewhereRead More
Why is Germany so low on PrEP and will HIV infections now rise?
German doctors fear a possible spike in HIV infections due to a shortage of HIV prevention pills that could last for monthsRead More
Climate
We focus on the human and development impacts of climate change.Read more
As sea levels rise, can Chesapeake Bay’s Tangier Island survive?
Virginia's Tangier Island is seeing its land disappear in the face of…Read More
Could an indigenous funding boost revive stuttering forest pact?
A COP26 pledge to halt deforestation is making only slow progress -…Read More
Cost of crypto: Report says U.S. bitcoin as dirty as 6 million cars
The environmental groups behind the report urged U.S. states to consider halting…Read More
Technology
We explore how data and technology are impacting people’s rights and societies.Read more
OPINION: Big Tech and the right to know
Transparency of Big Tech firms is important so users can operate in…Read More
Latin American domestic workers build apps to fight for their rights
Worker-led collectives in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia are building mobile apps to…Read More
OPINION: Brazil election: Platforms are not curbing disinformation
There is a significant amount of false and misleading information in circulation…Read More
Economies
We report on how to ensure people globally have economic security and a decent standard of living.Read more
Ukraine war threatens to make bread a luxury in the Middle East
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up global wheat prices, food-poor countries…Read More
Britain’s foreign aid: Where does the money go?
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak says foreign aid cuts will remain for the…Read More
OPINION: Reform must be the legacy of the Qatar World Cup
As one of the world’s greatest sporting spectacles approaches, the hospitality industry…Read More
LGBT+
We delve deeper into the issues faced by LGBT+ communities around the world.Read more
Australia’s LGBTQ+ hate inquiry prompts calls for police to act
As police consider inquiry's recommendations, rights activists and survivors of homophobic crimes…Read More
What are Alberta’s proposed gender rules?
Canada's PM and LGBTQ+ groups have criticised plans by Alberta's Conservative government…Read More
How sanctions on Uganda aim to undo anti-LGBTQ+ law
Sanctions aim to pressure the government to repeal the legislation, but campaigners…Read More
Coronavirus
We show how coronavirus impacted the lives of vulnerable people globally.Read more
Vietnam’s ‘first trans dad’ shows LGBT+ openness and challenges
Vietnam is one of Asia's best places for LGBT+ people, but a…Read More
How COVID-19 helped sex workers in Belgium make history
Sex workers celebrate as Belgium is the first EU country to decriminalise…Read More
Loneliness could worsen as COVID-19 disrupts Christmas, UK charities warn
Loneliness and mental health issues are likely to worsen now that millions…Read More
Cities
We examine how cities are reshaping the way people live.Read more
OPINION: Can our cities survive climate change?
After a summer of heatwaves, droughts and floods, here's how cities can…Read More
U.S. cities push the homeless to live in tent camps
Cities tackling a surge of street homelessness are offering official camps while…Read More
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos
Business says a ban would cause job losses and drinking water shortages,…Read More
Women
We focus on stories that help to empower women and bring lasting change to gender inequality.Read more
Latin American domestic workers build apps to fight for their rights
Worker-led collectives in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia are building mobile apps to…Read More
Abortion rights in Europe – rollbacks and progress
Moves to ban abortion in many U.S. states have reignited debate in…Read More
Mahsa Amini death: facial recognition to hunt hijab rebels in Iran
Use of facial recognition technology to identify women breaking hijab law puts…Read More
Land
We shine a light on how land and property rights can empower communities worldwide.Read more
Ukraine war: Can Russia use crypto to avoid sanctions?
From bitcoin mining to cyber crime, Russia is eyeing cryptocurrencies to ease…Read More
Russian invasion: Five ways tech is being used to help Ukraine
From Pussy Riot auctioning NFTs to Elon Musk moving SpaceX's Starlink satellites,…Read More
‘Useless for us’: New Indonesian capital excludes indigenous, poor
New capital city will uproot thousands of indigenous people, and offers little…Read More
Slavery
We shine a light on human trafficking, forced labour and modern-day slavery.Read more
OPINION: If Britain is serious about ending trafficking, we must learn from Mo Farah
The UK government’s response to Olympic champion’s case is welcome, but we…Read More
OPINION: Social protection must be extended to millions of excluded informal workers
Informal workers tend to be those most in need of social protection,…Read More
Thailand bars prisons from using inmates to make fishing nets
Thai officials ban new contracts using prison labour to make nets after…Read More
Videos
We tried Singapore’s sewage beer. What can we learn from their water recycling story?
Water-stressed Singapore recycles sewage and calls it NEWater. Now a local brewery…Read More
Women are leading India’s EV revolution. What can the world learn from them?
While major players in the global auto industry are dominated by men,…Read More
Earth Focus: Fighting for Air
"Fighting For Air" looks at the David and Goliath struggle for clean…Read More
Long reads
Daring to be drag queens in Paraguay
Paradise to conservative immigrants, Paraguay offers no sanctuary for its LGBTQ+ locals…Read More
Fears of ‘subprime’ carbon assets stall crypto rainforest mission
Cryptocurrency firms like Brazil's Moss are turning carbon credits into digital tokens,…Read More
Árvores, tecnologia e pessoas ajudam parque Moçambicano a reverter perdas da natureza
Durante mais de dois anos, o actual Administrador do Parque, Pedro Muagura,…Read More