Peruvian farmer is suing German energy giant over emissions

Lawsuit aims to hold company liable for climate change impacts

Court travels to examine evidence on glacial lake flood threat

By Dan Collyns

- Lawyers working on a groundbreaking climate lawsuit said it had entered a decisive phase after judges from Germany visited a glacial lake in the Peruvian Andes to assess flood risk, which the case links to emissions from European electricity giant RWE.

In what experts consider a first among a rising number of cases over climate damage, lawyers said the judges' visit, which included court-appointed scientists, means an oral hearing could happen as early as this year and a verdict within two years.

Last week’s fact-finding trip to Lake Palcacocha, more than 4,500 metres (14,764 ft) above sea level, was tasked with deciding if the threat of flooding to local residents from the glacial lake is high enough to back a legal claim against RWE, one of Europe's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases.

In 2017, judges in Hamm, Germany, made legal history by accepting the case mounted in 2015 by Saúl Luciano Lliuya, a local farmer and mountain guide, who asked RWE to pay 17,000 euros ($18,239) to protect locals in case of an outburst flood from the lake and to help prevent it happening.

Lliuya’s two-storey house in the Nueva Florída neighbourhood of Huaraz city stands on the projected flood path, along with the homes of about 50,000 residents, on sloping streets parallel to a fast-flowing river that tumbles down from distant ice caps.

Lliuya contends that RWE has contributed nearly 0.5% of global manmade greenhouse gas emissions since the industrial revolution, according to the Carbon Majors Database - and should pay the equivalent fraction of the roughly $3.5 million costs for flood protection in the area.

“Due to the work that I do as a mountain guide and as a farmer, I have seen it with my own eyes,” Lliuya told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on the roof of his home overlooking the city.

“This is the strongest reason why I have sued the company - because it has to take responsibility for the environmental damage it has caused.”

Famed for its snow-capped peaks, the Cordillera Blanca mountain range has the largest swathe of tropical glaciers in the world. But global warming has caused accelerated glacial melt across the Andes, from Colombia to Bolivia.

A new study, published in Remote Sensing journal, using satellite data to measure snow cover, shows tropical Andean glaciers lost 42% of their total mass in the last 30 years.

Sitting below the Palcaraju glacier in northwest Peru, Lake Palcacocha’s volume has swollen by 34 times to 17 million cubic metres in the last five decades.

Manmade greenhouse gases have accelerated glacial melt, creating a substantial risk of an outburst flood triggering a landslide that would slam into Huaraz, according to a 2021 peer-reviewed study published in Nature Geoscience.

Local authorities have used government-assigned funding to establish an early warning system at the lake, which would set off sirens downstream if it breaches its banks.

Residents would have between 20 and 40 minutes to evacuate their homes before floodwaters hit.