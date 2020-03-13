LISTING

  1. article

    MSF urges Greece to evacuate migrant camps due to coronavirus risk

    Fri, 13 Mar 2020 16:01 PM

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GREECE-MIGRANTS (PIX):MSF urges Greece to evacuate migrant camps due to coronavirus risk

  2. article

    Amid coronavirus, Turkey switches migration summit to teleconference

    Fri, 13 Mar 2020 14:11 PM

    SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-TALKS:Amid coronavirus, Turkey switches migration summit to teleconference

  3. article

    Germany designates radical wing of far-right AfD as "extremist entity"

    Thu, 12 Mar 2020 12:12 PM

    GERMANY-SECURITY/ (PIX):Germany designates radical wing of far-right AfD as "extremist entity"

  4. article

    In migrant crisis, Greece caught between EU job descriptions

    Thu, 12 Mar 2020 10:01 AM

    SYRIA-SECURITY/GREECE-IMAGE (PIX):In migrant crisis, Greece caught between EU job descriptions

  5. article

    U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy

    Wed, 11 Mar 2020 18:41 PM

    USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy

  6. article

    U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

    Wed, 11 Mar 2020 18:08 PM

    USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (URGENT):U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

  7. article

    Greece denies report of secret "black site" for migrants near Turkish border

    Wed, 11 Mar 2020 16:41 PM

    SYRIA-SECURITY/GREECE-BORDER (PIX, TV):Greece denies report of secret "black site" for migrants near Turkish border

  8. article

    Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

    Wed, 11 Mar 2020 11:33 AM

    HEALTH-CORNAVIRUS/POPE (PIX, TV):Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

  9. article

    Erdogan says Turkey will keep border open, slams 'Nazi' tactics

    Wed, 11 Mar 2020 10:08 AM

    SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-EU (UPDATE 1, PIX):UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Turkey will keep border open, slams 'Nazi' tactics

  10. article

    Berlin to take up to 100 children from Greek refugee camps

    Tue, 10 Mar 2020 11:22 AM

    SYRIA-SECURITY/GREECE-BERLIN (UPDATE 2, PIX):UPDATE 2-Berlin to take up to 100 children from Greek refugee camps

